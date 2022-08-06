Stephen Eze: Queen’s Park FC sign Nigeria defender from NK Solin

The 28-year-old Super Eagle has penned a two-year contract to join the side and leave Croatia

Scottish club Queen’s Park FC have announced the acquisition of defender Stephen Eze.

The 28-year-old Nigeria international has arrived from Croatian side NK Solin and penned a two-year contract.

"Nigeria international Stephen Eze has signed a two year contract with Queen’s Park," the club confirmed on their official website, adding: "Eze first played professionally with Nigerian side Lobi Stars.

"As well as playing professional football in Nigeria, Eze has played in Bulgaria and Kazakhstan and with Indian side Jamshedpur, before moving to Croatian side NK Solin in February 2022.

"Eze has 13 international caps for Nigeria."

Speaking after being unveiled, Eze said: “I’m very excited to be joining Queen’s Park, the oldest club in Scotland. I am very excited about this opportunity and to be a part of what the club is trying to build with young modern football.

"I’m also very excited to be reunited with the head coach, Owen Coyle. I cannot wait to meet the lads and get started. I’m Looking forward to an exciting season ahead and hope to achieve great things with the club."

The club's coach Marijn Beuke explained the decision to sign Eze insisting they will have have even more defensive control.

“We are very happy to finally welcome Stephen to the club. Our team has been working hard the last months to make sure Stephen could join our club," said Beuke.

"He is a player we believe will add another special quality to our team. We have added a lot of attacking power and threat to the group, but with this signing we will have even more defensive control.

"Our Sport Scientist has been in contact with Stephen for some weeks now working on a physical program, so Stephen will be in great shape to make an immediate impact in the team."

Eze has previously played for Lokomotiv Plovdiv, Tobol and Jamshedpur FC. He was invited to play for Nigeria for the Chan competition in 2016, led by coach Sunday Oliseh and played all the group games, but the team was eliminated in the first round.