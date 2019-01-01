Stephen Eze: Nigerian defender rubbishes rumours of move from Lokomotiv Plovdiv

The 25-year-old centre back has dismissed speculation linking him with a move away from the Smurfs

Lokomotiv Plovdiv defender Stephen Eze has rubbished reports linking him with a move to another Bulgarian club.

The international joined Lokomotiv Plovdiv in January 2018 from , going on to make 46 appearances for the Smurfs.

Following what was an impressive debut campaign in Europe for Eze, rumours began to spread of a potential move away from the Bulgarian Cup holders to another local outfit, something the 25-year-old has now come out to address on Instagram.

“Lately I have been hearing rumours about a potential move to another club in Bulgaria,” he said.

“All I say to all these false stories is that my entire focus is to help Lokomotiv Plovdiv to be the best club in Bulgaria.

“My focus is 100 percent. Every time I put on that jersey I’ll give everything to help the club win.

“The love and support I have received from the club, and most importantly from the fans and supporters is absolutely tremendous!

“My loyalty remains with Loko!”

Eze will hope to help Lokomotiv Plovdiv overturn a 1-0 first-leg deficit against , when the two sides clash on Thursday for the second leg of their qualification fixture.