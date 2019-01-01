'Stay strong Iker!' - Football world rallies around Casillas after legendary goalkeeper's heart attack

Porto have said the 37-year-old former Spain international is "doing well" following emergency surgery on Wednesday morning

The football world has rallied around legendary goalkeeper Iker Casillas, who suffered a heart attack on Wednesday morning.

confirmed that the 37-year-old had been hospitalised following emergency surgery after suffering the heart attack during Wednesday's training session.

The Portuguese club later released a statement saying Casillas "is doing well, he's stable and his heart problem has been resolved."

Casillas is one of the most decorated players of his generation, having won Euro 2008 and Euro 2012 with , as well as the 2010 World Cup.

At club level, Casillas won five titles with in addition to three crowns.

After a 16-year association with Madrid, Casillas left to join Porto in 2015, where he has now spent four seasons.

News of Casillas' heart attack quickly spread, with many of the Spaniard's former team-mates and opponents expressing their well wishes.

Spanish news reporting @IkerCasillas has been hospitalized after suffering a heart attack at training in Porto. We wish you a speedy recovery Iker. Get well 🙌🏼 — CF English 🦇💯 (@valenciacf_en) May 1, 2019

Sending lots of love from Rome @IkerCasillas ❤️ pic.twitter.com/rxSySRVF4t — AS English (@ASRomaEN) May 1, 2019

Wishing you a speedy recovery, champion 🙏



Get well soon, @IkerCasillas 🇪🇸🏆 pic.twitter.com/jmPqUlaIor — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) May 1, 2019

Stay strong, @IkerCasillas! Our best wishes for a quick and complete recovery — FC (@FCBarcelona) May 1, 2019

Best wishes to Porto! 🙏🏼 Hope all is going well. Get well soon @IkerCasillas 🙏🏼 — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) May 1, 2019

Get well soon, @IkerCasillas. All of us at wish you a full and speedy recovery. 💙 pic.twitter.com/I1rHtTaxxx — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) May 1, 2019

Shocked reading the reports. Hope you are ok my friend @IkerCasillas 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/NrHjjEwzUi — Kasper Schmeichel (@kschmeichel1) May 1, 2019

Best wishes, @IkerCasillas. Wishing you a speedy recovery. — Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) May 1, 2019

We wish Iker Casillas a speedy and successful recovery, a true competitor and sportsman 💛 pic.twitter.com/qZq9zAzH4W — (@BlackYellow) May 1, 2019