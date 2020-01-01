StarTimes outlines key areas in new broadcast deal with FKF

The Chinese-based company has revealed the key areas they will focus on when their partnership with FKF gets underway

Pay-TV channel StarTimes has come out to officially explain the key areas which form the lucrative deal they signed with Football Federation (FKF) last week.

FKF through President Nick Mwendwa were the first to tweet they had secured a seven-year deal worth $1.1million with the Chinese-based broadcast firm which will see them broadcast live FKF Premier League matches.

A day later, StarTimes also confirmed they had indeed signed the deal but could not divulge more details only stating they will make everything official “in the coming weeks.”

However, in the latest statement obtained by Goal, StarTimes has now revealed six key areas forming part of the deal which includes broadcasting FKF Premier League matches starting with the 2020-21 season, to air 30 live matches in the National Super League for the next three seasons – 2020/21, 2021/22 and 2022-23, and also broadcast the Kenya Super Cup.

Other matches that will be screened live include the play-off between position 16 teams in the FKF Premier League and third-placed side in the NSL to determine which team earn promotion to the top-flight, at least show four matches annually for the national team Harambee Stars during the Fifa calendar and also the FKF Women's national team matches.

Goal can now exclusively reveal their first assignment will be the friendly match between Kenya's Harambee Stars and Zambia on October 10 in Nairobi.

Kenyan Premier League was switched off air at the start of last season after South African-based pay-TV channel, SuperSport withdrew from airing matches, citing a breach of contract.

This was after FKF under the new boss Mwendwa moved to extend the top-tier from 16 to 18 teams, a move the broadcasting corporation said was not in the contract and hence they decided to walk away.

The news also comes just a few days after FKF officially took over the running of the Kenyan league from , after their term of office expired on September 24.

The company had been running the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) since 2003; when it was formed to curb the constant wrangles between the federation and the top-tier clubs.

The battle for supremacy between the FKF and the KPL started when Mwendwa and his team took the mantle to run football in the country four years ago.

In their recent spat, the FKF moved to end the league owing to the coronavirus pandemic and declared the champions while promoting National Super League (NSL) table-toppers Nairobi City Stars and Bidco United.

The deal with StarTimes is also good news for FKF, who two months ago also signed a five-year sponsorship deal with Nigerian betting firm BetKing worth Sh1.2 billion, for the Kenya Premier League (KPL) and the Women's Premier League.