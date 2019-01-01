Stand Red with Liverpool FC before every Premier League matchday

Live the Anfield experience and cheer the Reds with the free Stand Red application....

A person’s life would be incomplete without going through the major rituals that seem inconsequential to the eager eye but holds a deep, sanctimonious meaning to those performing it. The same can be said about footballers.

The Stand Red campaign, launched by Standard Chartered for FC fans, seeks to be that ritual for the passionate Reds.

Stand Red is a new free app developed by Standard Chartered to unify Liverpool FC fans all over the world, inviting fans to join the build up every match day. Through the app, Standard Chartered wishes to bring the Anfield experience a little closer to global fans through the power of technology. This season, get ready to Live Red. Breathe Red. Stand Red.

Former Liverpool FC goalkeeper Pepe Reina would stop at a particular gas station in to fill Petrol/diesel in his car before a match while Sir Kenny Dalglish alternated his shaving pattern based on the results of the previous matches Liverpool played in.

Similarly, James Milner checks into the team hotel a day early so as to ensure he gets the best possible sleep ahead of match day. There are countless other examples.

It’s usually considered a good luck charm for players to tap the “This is Anfield” sign outside the players’ dressing room ahead of their tie versus rivals at the legendary stadium.

The Stand Red app helps you add to that luck by letting you digitally touch the board and let those at Anfield know that you have done so. In fact, make the app your pre-match ritual and get call ups before every Premier League game from Jurgen Klopp or the current first team.

Download the free Stand Red app, available on the Apple App Store (iOS) as well as the Google Play Store and make it a ritual as you Stand Red with your heroes.

For more information regarding the Stand Red app, visit: www.StandRed.com.