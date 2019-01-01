Stags' title hopes fade away after draw against Balestier

Tampines fail to keep their title hopes alive...

' title hopes have been extinguished after suffering a 3-3 draw against Balestier Khalsa at the Tampines Hub.

The six-goal thriller saw Taufik Suparno open the scoring for the Stags first in the sixth minute. Balestier would later reply through midfield dynamo Hazzuwan Halim.

Balestier would add a second goal when Sanjin Vrebac scored but the Tigers' joy was short-lived as Yasir Hanapi drew Tampines level.

In the dying embers of the game, Kristijan Krajcek though he had sealed the win for Balestier when he scored only for Jordan Webb to equalise in injury time.

The draw leaves the Stags seven points behind league leaders FC with three games to go.