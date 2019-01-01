St. Georges of Ethiopia officially bid to sign Gor Mahia star Humphrey Mieno

Goal can exclusively reveal that the Ethiopian giants have put in transfer bid of Sh1.5million to acquire the services of the player

St. Georges have officially tabled a bid to sign Gor Mahia midfielder Humphrey Mieno.

Goal can exclusively reveal that the Ethiopian giants have slapped a transfer fee of Sh1.5m (USD 15, 000) to sign the former Tusker player. Goal also understands that Mieno, will not play when K’Ogalo takes on Chemelil on Wednesday.

Sources have indicated that Mieno has once again requested to be left out of the squad though Gor Mahia have stated that the player is out ‘injured.’

Article continues below

“St. Georges have officially enquired from Gor Mahia for the services of Mieno. They have tabled a Sh1.5m offer to sign the player and Gor Mahia are yet to accept the bid,” a source privy to the transfer told Goal.com.

However, the source maintained that Gor Mahia have promised to respond to the bid. “We are hoping that they will get back as soon as possible because we want the transfer of the player to be settled amicably.”

Should Mieno join St. Georges, he will link up with Harambee Stars goalkeeper Patrick Matasi, who signed for the side from Tusker FC. St. Georges are handled by Stewart Hall, who also coach Mieno at Sofapaka and Azam of Tanzania.