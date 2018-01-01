St. Georges have made contact with Gor Mahia ace Humphrey Mieno, claims Patrick Matasi

Matasi joined St Georges late 2018 from former KPL champions Tusker FC

Harambee Stars goalkeeper Patrick Matasi says he is ready to welcome Gor Mahia midfielder Humphrey Mieno at St Georges.

Mieno has of late been the subject of transfer speculation after he was linked with a move to Ethiopian Premier League, even as K'Ogalo insists that the player is not for sale.

In an interview with Goal.com, Matasi admits contact has been made but is not aware where the negotiations have reached.

"Mieno is a good player and I am ready to welcome him here; I will be glad to have him play for us because we all know of his quality.

“I understand contact has been made, but I am not in a position to say it all, so I currently do not know where the negotiations have reached.

"This is a good team, and the main thing here is to ensure there is a progression by signing quality players."

Matasi joined St Georges late this year from Tusker FC.