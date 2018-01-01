Live Scores
St. Georges goalkeeper Patrick Matasi: The crowd in Ethiopia is amazing

The former Tusker FC and Posta Rangers keeper joined the Ethiopian outfit in October this year

Harambee Stars custodian Patrick Matasi says the support he has received at St. Georges is overwhelming.

The former Tusker FC and Posta Rangers keeper joined the Ethiopian outfit in October this year and has gone ahead to cement his position in the team. One thing that has caught the eye of the experienced custodian is the turnout during match days.

“I have never played in a stadium with less than ten thousand fans,” Matasi told Goal.com, “they turn out immensely and as a player, it provides the much needed environment. Things like these are a motivation to me and it pushes me to give the best, it is amazing.

“Since joining St. Georges, the support I have received is touching and it has made me work even harder on and off the pitch, I just want to give my best.”

Matasi is expected to line-up for the national team during the Afcon finals scheduled for 2019.

