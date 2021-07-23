St. George SC part ways with Harambee Stars goalkeeper Matasi

The custodian has been linked with a return to Tusker, who are keen sign him as a free agent in the next transfer window

Kenya international goalkeeper Patrick Matasi has parted ways with Ethiopia heavyweights Saint George S.C.

The Harambee Star has confirmed his exit from the team after the expiry of his contract. The custodian joined the Horsemen in October 2018 from Tusker FC, when he signed a three-year deal.

He has been serving as the first-choice goalkeeper for the club until recently when the decision to part ways was made.

What Matasi says after the exit

"I would like to appreciate the Saint George SC fraternity for giving me the opportunity to work, with, and for them since 2018," Matasi posted on his official social media account.

"41 matches and 22 clean sheets later, the time has come for me to say goodbye to the club that I so loyally served. I leave Ethiopia with more experience, not just in the game but in life in general.

"Special thanks to all the fans and my teammates for the immense support and all the best in the future."

Where next for the Harambee Star?

Rumours have linked the goalkeeper to a move back to former team Tusker, who will represent Kenya in the Caf Champions League next season.

Coach Robert Matano is keen on having an experienced figure in goal, one who can command the starting spot consistently.

"Matasi is interested in going back to Tusker, and I can assure you contact has been made," a source close to both the player and the club told Goal on Friday.

"[Matano] rates him highly, and having worked with him in the past, he is keen on getting him back. We all know what Matasi can do, we have seen him for Harambee Stars and his quality is unquestionable.

"He can bring stability in the Tusker goal, and it is the reason why the club want him back now that there is Champions League football next season."