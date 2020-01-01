St. George keen to sign Kenya players from AFC Leopards and Tusker

The Ethiopian giants have reportedly opened negotiations to sign the two strikers as they aim to improve their forward line

Ethiopian giants St. George are tracking Kenyan forwards Timothy Otieno and Vincent Oburu, Goal has established.

Despite thrashing Sidama Bunna 6-2 in a league match at the weekend, the Addis Ababa club are said to be seeking striking reinforcements in a bid to challenge for a first league title in three years.

And the club has identified the two Kenyan forwards for possible recruitment as replacements for Malawian striker Austin Nyondo, who recently departed the club.

A source close to the happenings has confirmed to Goal the club is already negotiating with the two players and are confident of sealing the transfers soon.

“The club have already opened talks with the players and I know soon they will reach a deal,’ the source told Goal.

“They are working hard to reinforce their striking force and have picked on the two players for a possible transfer.”

Oburu, 21, is currently based at Kenyan Premier League ( ) side AFC and have scored five league goals and assisted three others so far this season.

Goal understands Leopards management has given the go-ahead for its academy product to negotiate a possible deal with possible suitors.

The lanky Otieno has been 's main striker this season, bagging in ten league goals for Robert Matano's side.

The Ethiopian league season ends on February 15.