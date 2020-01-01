St. Gallen defender Nuhu celebrates seven-minute return after long injury layoff

The Ghanaian centre-back shares his joy at taking to the pitch for the first time since May 2018

international Musah Nuhu is excited to have made a long-awaited return to the pitch after a year on the sidelines.

The St. Gallen defender had been in the treatment room since suffering an injury while training with Ghana ahead of the 2019 in .

Having resumed pitch training last month, he sealed his comeback with seven minutes of action as the Swiss club beat FC Aarau 4-1 in a friendly fixture last week.

“It was a great feeling,” Nuhu told Footballmadeinghana.

“I was happy I have been able to play again with the guys after a year.

“I played just seven minutes and for me, it was really good.

“I’m not sure about starting a game soon but hopefully will be on the bench and get the chance to come on in some games."

Nuhu was among the debutants as then Ghana coach James Kwasi Appiah named a provisional 29-man squad for the continental gathering.

After joining the Black Stars at their pre-tournament camp in the United Arab Emirates, the centre-back's hopes of making a case for inclusion in the final squad was disappointingly dashed by the injury.

He promptly left Ghana's camp and returned to St. Gallen where he underwent surgery last June.

“I didn’t really feel bad [about the unfortunate incident] at all. I accepted it in good faith and was ready to work hard and come back stronger," the 23-year-old said.

“Thanks to my club, the management, the coaching staff, medical team and the players for their support throughout these hard times."

Ghana's run at Afcon without Nuhu ended in disappointment as the team suffered a Round of 16 elimination at the hands of .

It was the first time the Black Stars failed to make the quarter-final since 2006.

Nuhu will be hoping to earn a recall to national duty when the West Africans regroup for action in October for a 2021 Afcon qualifier against Sudan.

The defender joined St. Gallen from Ghana Premier League side Wafa in 2018 on the back of a run of fine performances in the topflight and for the national U23 side.

The Swiss league is set to resume on Friday after a three-month break due to the coronavirus pandemic.

