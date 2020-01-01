Ssetubba, Zziwa: Biashara United seal services of Ugandan duo

The Mara-based side are aiming to start the new campaign strongly, and have managed to recruit the pair on free transfers

Biashara United have sealed the services of Ugandan duo Cleo Ssetubba and Joseph Zziwa in preparation for the 2020/21 Mainland League.

With the season set to start on September 9, teams are busy rebuilding to ensure they can realise their set objectives.

Both players, who were free agents, have signed two-year deals at the club.

Ssetubba became a free agent after his former side let most of the players leave owing to breach of contract. The Sugar Millers were financially crippled and could not honour Kenyan Premier League ( ) matches, and as a result, they were relegated. He has also turned out for the Ugandan Premier League side URA.

His counterpart, Zziwa, was employed at Express FC and opted against extending his stay.

"We want to have a stronger team for the new campaign and it is the reason why we are going for both quality and experience," Biashara coach Francis Baraza told Goal.

"The two players will help us have a better team in the top tier. Getting them for free is also good because it is not easy to find such quality players available."

In an initial interview, the tactician had revealed he will release up to 10 players and bring on board five in a bid to strengthen the Tanzania Mainland League side.

United were struggling to get off the relegation zone and prior to his arrival, they were placed 17th on the table after managing to get just two wins, two draws, and six losses out of the 10 games played. The former international went on to stabilize the team.

"We have too many players in the team, which makes it difficult to manage," Baraza revealed. "For [Biashara] to do well, the number has to be trimmed from the current 31.

"I want to have about 26, 27 players for next season; we will release about 10 and sign five in the next transfer window."

The Mara-based side managed to collect 12 wins, 14 draws and 12 losses in the 38 matches played in the concluded season to finish ninth on the table with 50 points.