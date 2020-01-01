Sredojevic: Why Zambia chose Kenya, South Africa for friendlies

The two ties will help coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic gauge the readiness of his team ahead of the upcoming international fixtures

Zambia have confirmed two friendly matches against and set to be played in October.

Faz General Secretary Adrian Kashala said the two friendlies will help them revive their chances of qualifying for the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon).

The Chipolopolo are also preparing to take part in the African Nations Championships (Chan) in and the two matches are part of their preparation towards the tournament.

“You know in November we will be getting back to revive our chances of qualifying for the Afcon. But Chan is coming in January 2021 and we have spoken to our colleagues across Africa to give us a couple of friendlies,” Kasala said.

“One of the countries is South Africa and we have scheduled the friendly against them on the 11th of October after which we will proceed to Kenya and play another friendly match on October 13.

“Before we play those two matches we are looking at the possibility of getting another friendly at home on request from the technical bench probably between October 5 and 9.

“We realised that we cannot just go and play South Africa without first testing waters at home.”

Zambia head coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic revealed the reasons for picking the two countries as their October friendly opponents.

“We shall play one Cosafa team and one Cecafa team. The Kenya match will be our test for who we will play in Chan and South Africa will be the best team to gauge our readiness for Botswana.

“This is our plans for October and November as we prepare for the qualifiers that we hope will get us to the 2021 Afcon.

Botswana are among Zambia's rivals in the Afcon qualifiers.

In the already played Afcon qualifiers, Zambia have lost two matches against and Zimbabwe and that explains the difficult task ahead of them once the qualifiers resume.

In a recent interview, Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Nick Mwendwa revealed they, too, had friendly plans but it was tough to secure a willing nation.

“It has been quite hard to get a willing nation for friendly action because of the situation around the [coronavirus] pandemic,” Mwendwa stated back then.

“We must engage in friendlies to prepare the team for qualifiers. Sudan and other nations are among the countries we have had talks with.”

Kenya are in Group G with , Comoros and Togo while in the World Cup qualifiers, they are in the same pool as Rwanda, and Mali in Group E.