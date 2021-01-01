Sredojevic bolsters wobbly Zambia ahead of Chan appearance

The Chipolopolo are yet to get a win in the ongoing four-nation competition after a draw to Niger and a loss to Uganda

Zambia head coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic has bolstered the squad for the African Nations Championship (Chan) tournament by calling up more players.

Green Eagles’ goalkeeper Allan Chibwe and Zesco United defender Fackson Kapumbu are among the latest players to be summoned to the national side, who are in for a pre-Chan four-nation competition.

Kelvin Kampamba of Zesco United and Pride Mwansa of Nkwazi FC did not travel with the rest of the team before as they had not completed pre-tournament formalities.

Luka Banda of Napsa Stars, Amity Shamende of Green Eagles and Nkana FC’s Harrison Chisala are also expected to link up with the team ahead of the actual tournament, after continental duties with their respective clubs.

In the pre-Chan tournament, the Chipolopolo are yet to win a game after they opened with a 3-3 draw against Niger before they fell 2-0 to , and will play Cameroon on Thursday.

In Chan, Micho’s side is in Group D alongside , Guinea and Namibia. The continental competition is expected to start on January 16 and finish on February 8, and Chipolopolo will open the campaign with a game against the Taifa Stars on January 19 at the Stade de Limbe.

Four days later, they will play Guinea before finishing the group assignments with a match against Namibia on January 27.

Due to the challenges brought about by the coronavirus pandemic, Caf allowed teams to call up 33 players as opposed to the traditional rule of having 23 players for such tournaments.

Final Zambia squad:

Goalkeepers: Allan Chibwe (Green Eagles), Lameck Siame (Kabwe Warriors), Patrick Chooma (KYSA), Patrick Nyirenda (Nchanga ), Charles Kalumba (Prison )

Defenders: Clement Mulashi, Adrian Chama, Fackson Kapumbu (all Zesco United), Golden Mafwenta (Buildcon), Dominic Chanda (Kabwe Warriors), Kondwani Chiboni, Zachariah Chilongoshi (both Power Dynamos), Benedict Chepeshi (Red Arrows), Luka Banda (Napsa Stars), Pride Mwansa (Nkwazi)

Midfielders: Benson Sakala, Spencer Sautu, Chaniza Zulu (all Power Dynamos), Albert Kangwanda, Kelvin Kapumbu (both Zanaco), Leonard Mulenga, Jackson Chirwa (both Green Buffaloes), Paul Katema (Red Arrows), Collins Sikombe (Lusaka Dynamos), Bruce Musakanya, Kelvin Mubanga (both Zesco United), Amity Shamende (Green Eagles), Harrison Chisala (Nkana), Jonathan Munalula (Forest Rangers)

Strikers: Moses Phiri (Zanaco), Emmanuel Chabula (Lusaka Dynamos), Friday Samu (Green Buffaloes).