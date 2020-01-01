Spurs midfielder Dier charged for confronting fan in stands following FA Cup defeat

The England international chased down a supporter who had reportedly been insulting his brother, following a penalty shoot-out loss to Norwich

midfielder Eric Dier has been charged by the Football Association after he charged into the crowd to confront a supporter after their defeat to .

A statement from the FA read: "Eric Dier has been charged with misconduct. It is alleged that the Tottenham Hotspur midfielder’s actions at the conclusion of the FA Cup fixture against Norwich City on Wednesday March 4 were improper and/or threatening."

The FA said the international has until May 8 to respond to its charge.

Dier climbed up the stands at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium before being pulled away by stewards following Spurs' fifth-round penalty shoot-out defeat to the Canaries last month.

He was attempting to confront a supporter who was believed to have been involved in a row with his brother, with his actions prompting a mixed response from the world of football, with some sympathising with the player considering the abuse faced from some fans, while others feel he should have kept his cool.

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho criticised Dier immediately following the incident, although he later said he did not expect the club to punish Dier on top of the FA investigation.

“I don’t think that belongs to the game. The game was a fantastic representation of the FA Cup, but I cannot run away from the question," Mourinho said.

"I think Eric Dier did what we as professionals cannot do but when someone insults you and your family is involved, especially your young brother...”

He continued: “This person insulted Eric, the younger brother was not happy with the situation and Eric was not happy. [But] we as professionals cannot do what he did.”

Mourinho later said: "I don't know the answer [as to whether he will be disciplined]. The only thing I can say is that, if the club does, it's not because I want it.

"I am with the player. I believe that the club is also with the player. So I believe there is no action from us. One thing is conversations, sharing ideas, another thing is going in that direction, which I don't think we as a club want to go."

Spurs were beaten at home by the Premier League's bottom club on penalties, after the game had finished 1-1 after extra time.