‘Spurs have Mourinho’s smile back after Man Utd irritation’ – Waddle suggests Tottenham boss should sign Soumare

A Portuguese coach is considered to look happy again in London, while a former winger believes midfield reinforcements are required in January

Jose Mourinho has his “smile back” after looking “irritated” at , says Chris Waddle, with ’s new boss urged to build on his bright to start to life back in London by bringing in another midfielder.

One of the most decorated and highly-regarded coaches in the world game has returned to Premier League coaching a year after being relieved of his duties at Old Trafford.

The former boss has enjoyed a positive opening to his reign at Spurs, with five victories collected from seven games across all competitions.

His arrival, and immediate impact, has returned positivity to the Tottenham ranks, with Waddle of the opinion that success to this point is down to the 56-year-old’s job satisfaction.

The ex-Spurs winger told the Racing Post: “It’s nice to see the old Jose Mourinho back.

“He looked down at Manchester United, had been living in a hotel, and has obviously been searching for a job in London.

“For a few years he became anti-social and got irritated easily by questions but Tottenham seem to have put a smile back on his face.

“He is in for a lot of stick against Chelsea on Saturday as a lot of their fans probably didn’t expect him to go to Spurs. I think he was quoted as saying he never would. But football is a fickle business.

“The sun normally shines on Mourinho and I think he can get one over his former player Frank Lampard this weekend.”

Spurs are due to play host to old adversaries Chelsea this weekend looking to edge above the Blues in the Premier League table and back into the top four.

A recent resurgence has lifted Mourinho’s men up the standings, but Waddle believes reinforcements will be required in January in order to remain competitive – with links to ’s 20-year-old midfielder Boubakary Soumare talked up.

“Tottenham look too vulnerable at the back to go the distance to the final again. They are regularly conceding goals from set-pieces, counter-attacks – everywhere really,” added Waddle.

“That is the area of the team they need to invest in. Davison Sanchez is hit and miss, Juan Foyth is still learning, and Serge Aurier is a defensive liability.

“They are fine going forwards and Troy Parrott can support Harry Kane and play in the , which is a competition Mourinho will be looking at closely this term.

“Spurs have been linked with Boubakary Soumare, who is a talented midfielder at Lille. They spent heavily on Tanguy Ndombele, who has probably turned out to be a more creative player than they would have wanted.

“Maybe they need a more out-and-out defensive midfielder, and Soumare could be just that.”