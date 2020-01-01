Sports Tribunal to make landmark ruling on FKF elections via video link

The eagerly awaited verdict will decide whether the national elections set for March 27 will go ahead as planned or not

The Sports Tribunal is set to deliver a ruling of a case filed by the Football Federation (FKF) against the Sports Registrar via a video link on Tuesday.

Goal has established that with Kenya recently banning a meeting of more than 15 people owing to the spread of coronavirus, the landmark ruling will be delivered via a video link at 2.30 pm (Kenyan time).

On Monday, Chief Justice David Maraga announced members of the public will not be allowed entry into all court premises for an indefinite period owing to the Covid-19 virus, with an exception offered to those filing urgent matters.

“Please be advised, therefore, the decision will be delivered on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at 2.30 pm and all Counsel and other interested parties are expected to join the link by 2.20 pm at the latest,” a statement signed by Tribunal chairman John Ohaga stated.

“To enable us to facilitate the necessary invitations to join the video link, I would request that you forward your preferred email addresses to Frank Munyao (fmunyao@tripleoklaw.com) and he will arrange the necessary invitations.”

The local football governing body, FKF has sued the Sports Registrar’s office over the conditions the Registrar has laid down in order to accept their returns after the federation’s March 27 elections.

The federation argues the conditions are not realistic and retrogressive to sporting federations seeking to be registered.

The federation has already moved ahead to conduct County elections which were held on Friday at various venues countrywide and have been published by the Electoral Board.

Current FKF president Nick Mwendwa will be seeking another term and remains the sole candidate for the top seat after his rivals led by Sam Nyamweya refused to hand in nomination papers citing a flawed exercise.