Sports Tribunal cancels upcoming FKF elections

It is back to the drawing board as national elections for the football federation are canceled by the court

The Sports Tribunal have moved to cancel the Football Federation (FKF) national elections.

The exercise to elect new officials to run football in the country was slated for Saturday, December 7, at Kasarani Gymnasium.

However, the Tribunal chairman John Ohaga has cancelled the proceedings, saying the Electoral Board, which was to oversee the gathering, was not properly constituted.

“We have nullified the earlier elections held on November 23 for branches and cancelled the upcoming polls for the national elections,” Ohaga said during the ruling.

When reached for comment, FKF president Nick Mwendwa told Goal they will adhere to the move and will convene another election by April, next year, as stipulated by law.

“We will call for a delegates meeting to discuss the process once again, and set up a new date for the same,” Mwendwa told Goal.

“The next exercise now will probably be done in April, that is when we can have another election.”

Earlier in the day, FKF confirmed the world Football Governing body Fifa will send a representative to observe the national elections.

Sarah Solemale from Fifa Governance Services was expected to jet into the country on Friday, December 6.

"[Fifa] has informed us they will be sending a representative to observe the elections. We are in contact with the Fifa official who is expected in the country later in the week," FKF Ag. CEO Barry Otieno told Goal on Tuesday.

A total 94 delegates, drawn from the counties, Kenyan Premier League ( ), National Super League (NSL), FKF Division One League and Women's Premier League clubs were eligible to vote in the exercise.