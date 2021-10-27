Sports Registrar orders FKF to submit 34 documents to begin audit process

Sports Registrar has moved to start the process of auditing Football Kenya Federation accounts as ordered by the Ministry of Sports.

Goal can exclusively reveal the Sports Registrar through a committee formed to undertake the exercise have written to the federation seeking to have at least 34 documents so they can commence the exercise.

In a letter sent to FKF CEO Barry Otieno signed by the Inspection Committee chairperson Mike Kimoko and obtained by Goal, the committee has listed three key areas that will help them undertake the exercise.

'Scrutinise FKF books or records'

“Pursuant to the directive, the Sports Registrar on October 18, 2021, appointed an inspection [inspection committee] to undertake the exercise with the following Terms of reference," stated the four-paged letter dated October 25 and obtained by Goal.

“Identify areas of non-compliance to the Sports Act and any other relevant law including submission of Annual returns and other relevant documents to the Ministry.

“Scrutinise FKF books or records, accounts, and expenditure alongside the Kenya Constitution 2010, Public Management Finance Act. Public Procurement and Asset Disposal Act. 2015 requirements to establish whether there has been misappropriation of funds advanced to FKF by the government, and any international or national organization or person among others and...

“Prepare an inspection report and submit it to the Cabinet Secretary within two weeks from the date of appointment.”

The statement continued: “Following the Cabinet Secretary’s directive that an inspection of FKF is undertaken in accordance with the Sports Act and the subsequent appointment of the Inspector, the Inspector hereby requests you to submit certified copies of the following documents for the period between July 1, 2014, to date or on or before October 28, 2021, to enable the Inspectors to execute their mandate.”

'Committee wants 34 documents from FKF'

Some of the documents the committees want include the current FKF constitution, Fifa and Caf statutes, FKF registration certificate(s), license for referees, coaches and athletes, list of registered sports organisations (County football sports associations and clubs including premier league, nationwide and super league), affiliated to FKF- and their registration certificates.

Other documents include a list of registered members, national officials/governing council members, athletes, and technical officials, identification documents i.e identity cards and phone numbers of staff members, national officials/governing council members, athletes and technical officials, contract of engagement of coaches, and referees and staff.

Others include master payroll, proposals, and requests for funding, a list of all projects undertaken and the respective projects' implementation, records including but not limited to contracts relating to funding of FKF by the government, Fifa, Caf, Odibets, Multi-choice amongst other donors.

Grants and donations from international organisations like Multichoice, Fifa, Odibets, and Caf, exchequer releases, expenditure returns and reports relating to funds received from the government, various organisations and individuals, internal and external audits, approved budgets, list of bank accounts held by FKF authorized signatories to FKF Bank accounts and the mandate, bank statements, bank reconciliation statements, cheque counterfoils, cashbooks, payment and vouchers properly grouped as per the voted provisions, impress files and registers, asset register, strategic plan, and procurement plans.

Article continues below

When reached for comment, FKF CEO Barry Otieno confirmed receipt of the letter but could not confirm whether they will comply or not.

“It is true we have received the letter asking us [FKF] to submit 34 documents to the investigating team, but we will discuss and get back to you,” Otieno told Goal.

The orders to investigate FKF accounts were issued by the Cabinet Secretary for Sports, Amina Mohamed.