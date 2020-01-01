Sports Registrar now clears Mombasa County to hold FKF polls

The County has now been given the green light to proceed with elections after complying with the Sports Act 2013

The Sports Registrar has given Mombasa County the green light to hold fresh Football Federation (FKF) elections after they moved to comply with the 2013 Sports Act.

According to a letter from the Registrar of Societies signed by Rose Wasike and obtained by Goal, the county has become the first one to be cleared after meeting the demands from the registrar.

The letter stated: “I hereby certify that on this day I have registered Mombasa County Football Association as a County sports association under section 45 of the Sports Act 2013 (revised edition 2013) with the following conditions.

“That the organisation complies with the Sports Act and any other relevant laws, that the organisation reviews its constitution in line with the Kenya constitution 2010, the Sports Act, No. 25 of 2013 and its international status, that the organisation hold elections within 90 days from the date of registration and that the organization develop short and mid-term strategic plans and submits all relevant missing documents for the organization and officials within three months from the date of registration of the organization.”

The new development has also been acknowledged by the County Government of Mombasa, who said in a statement signed by County Chief Executive Innocent Mugabe and seen by Goal: “We are writing to acknowledge receipt of your letter dated July 16, 2020, and your registration certificate No. 198 as a County sports association.

“The Department of Youth, Gender, Sports & Cultural Affairs, congratulates your team for the efforts made to be registered under the Sports Act 2013.

“We also take this opportunity to assure your organisation that we shall be working together in the development of sports in Mombasa County.”

Following the registration, FKF president aspirant Twaha Mbarak has confirmed the association will now hold their elections on August 15, 2020, starting from 8 am to 4 pm at Tononoka Hall.

“In line with Sports Act 2013, we will proceed to hold our elections on August 15,” Mbarak told Goal on Monday.

“There shall be eight positions to be contested – chairman, vice-chairman, secretary, vice-secretary, treasurer, vice-treasurer, women representative and youth representative.”

Mbarak has further told other counties to follow suit and comply with the Sports Act 2013.

“All counties must now move quickly and comply with the demands from the registrar, we are the first ones to do it and are proud of it, we will set up a new office, in readiness for the coming FKF elections.”

The new date for the national elections is yet to be set.