Sports Ministry set to bail out cash-strapped Gor Mahia with Sh10m

Goal can exclusively reveal the Ministry of Sports has approved a budget to assist financially crippled K’Ogalo

The Ministry of Sports has agreed to bail out financially struggling , Goal can exclusively reveal.

According to sources within the Ministry, the club will receive Sh10million this week to help them sort out their financial challenges.

“The club [Gor Mahia] had requested us for financial assistance and we have agreed to give them some money to help them run their activities. The money will be released any time this week,” the source, who did not want to be named, told Goal.

Gor Mahia team manager Jolawi Abondo has been following up on the money since last week. However, Abondo declined to confirm to Goal whether the club was seeking financial support from the government.

“I am just here to follow up on other matters,” he told Goal.

Gor Mahia have been struggling since shirt sponsors SportPesa pulled out from the local market citing unfavourable working conditions.

The club has not paid players for the last four months and has forced a number of players in the squad to tender notices to quit the Kenyan champions.

The move to receive funding from the government is likely to make other teams also seek for assistance from the Ministry.

Gor Mahia rivals AFC are also struggling after losing similar sponsorship at the same period.