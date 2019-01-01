Sports Ministry gives Sh25m to facilitate Harambee Stars trip to Ghana

The Kenyan team is set to leave for Accra on Thursday ahead of the final Group F match against the Black Stars on Saturday

The Ministry of Sports has finally released money to help Harambee Stars honor their Afcon qualifier against .

On Monday, the federation exclusively revealed to Goal that the team’s trip to Ghana was in limbo after the government failed to release the money.

However, FKF Media Liaison Officer Barry Otieno has told Goal that they have received Sh25m to prepare the team for the trip.

“The Ministry of Sports through the Sports Fund is in the process of transferring Sh25million to facilitate Harambee Stars trip to Ghana.

“The money which is part of the team’s Sh244million budget is expected to hit the federation’s account on Tuesday. Additionally, the remainder of the monies will be transferred to the federation by Friday this week.”

and Ghana have already qualified for the 2019 Afcon finals to be held in from June.