Sports hooliganism… a serious threat targeting the president of a Moroccan club

The Moroccan sporting community in Kenitra has been shaken by a serious incident of vandalism targeting the private property of Hakim Doumo, president of the Kenitra Football Club (CAK), Hakim Doumo, after his car was deliberately vandalised by unknown assailants outside his home, in an incident that sparked widespread condemnation within sporting circles and among the public.

According to the Moroccan station "Radio Mars", the incident was not an isolated one, but came after a series of death threats received by the club president over the past few days, reinforcing the theory that the attack was a clear message of intimidation.

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A threatening message was found written on the car’s bodywork reading: “Your turn is coming”, in a direct reference to the intention to target him personally.

The incident, images of which spread rapidly on social media, sparked widespread anger and solidarity with Domo, with a number of social media users and civil society activists in Kenitra expressing their strong condemnation of this criminal act, emphasising that sporting or administrative disputes cannot justify resorting to violence or harming people and their property.

Followers called on the security authorities to launch an urgent investigation to identify the perpetrators and bring them to justice, stressing that the application of the law is the only way to deter such practices, which threaten sporting peace and damage the image of national football.

The incident has reignited the debate over rising tensions within Moroccan clubs and the need to foster a culture of dialogue and responsibility rather than violence and threats, in order to preserve the prestige of sport and its spirit of fair competition.

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