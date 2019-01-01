Sports Dispute Tribunal dismisses calls to change FKF electoral code

The cries to halt discussions on the proposed laws were fronted by five sub-branch chairmen affiliated to the federation

The Sports Dispute Tribunal (SDT) has dismissed attempts to stop discussions on the proposed Football Federation (FKF) electoral code during Saturday's Annual General Meeting.

FKF Nyamira sub-branch official Jared Nyauma had sought the tribunal's hand to stop the talks on the proposed electoral code, saying there were no discussions by the relevant stakeholders on the same before.

Nyauma and four other chairmen had also opposed the nomination fees for elective posts, arguing they were punitive and were meant to lock out some of the interested candidates.

However, in his ruling, the SDT chairman John Ohaga said the complainants should address their grievances through mechanisms established within FKF before seeking the tribunal's help.

“Furthermore, those who are before the tribunal have representatives at the annual general meeting and if they are aggrieved, they should inform their representatives,” Ohaga said in a statement received by Goal.

Former FKF secretary-general Michael Esakwa was also at the tribunal in solidarity with those who were seeking a change in the electoral code.

The current FKF leadership wants the code to be discussed and ratified before the national elections in December this year.

Among the proposed electoral rules are that anyone with an interest in the post of the FKF president must appoint a running mate.

The duo must enjoy support from at least five of the 20 FKF branches and one club from the Kenyan Premier League ( ), National Super League (NSL), Division One, Women Premier League (WPL) and the Women Division One league.

A declaration to support any particular candidate by a branch must be signed by the branch chairman and secretary while club chairmen will sign the declaration for support for anyone wishing to go for the top seat.

Candidates are also required to be cleared by relevant government authorities, which include the Kenya Revenue Authority, Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission and the Kenya Police Service.

Nomination fee has been pegged at Shs400, 000 for presidential candidates while anyone who is vying for the National Executive Committee post has to pay Shs150, 000.

Candidates for the county chairmen posts will pay Shs100,000 and all the nomination fees are non-refundable.