Sports Director General Metto reveals why Kasarani won’t be available for FKF PL

The facility hosted a huge chunk of games especially those that were scheduled for live coverage in the season

Sports Kenya Director General Pius Metto has explained why Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani will not be available for Football Kenya Federation Premier League matches.

Metto has said the facility has been selected to host Kenya’s teams that are preparing for the Olympic Games in Japan. The national teams of various disciplines will camp at the stadium ahead of the global games in the Far East that have been scheduled to begin on July 5.

Additionally, Kasarani will host the IAAF World U20 Championships from August 17 to 22.

“Kasarani is locked for Olympics preparations. It is a bubble camp for Team Kenya and we are not allowing any other activities in the facility. In essence, the facility is inaccessible until after the World U20 Championships in August,” Metto told The Standard Sports.

“That means, the FKF Premier League organisers will have to look for somewhere else to host their matches.”

The ministry official added Nyayo Stadium could be available as they are still engaged with the FKF over its use.

“I don’t want to comment about Nyayo Stadium because the facility was not supposed to host local games. But all the same, we are still having a discussion with the Ministry and we will update them,” he added.

“I have actually guided the federation and therefore they are seeking clearance and how to use the facility. And that’s why I don’t want to comment further on the matter.”

FKF chief Nick Mwendwa explained how difficult it would be for the league organisers to host matches outside the city with the two stadia yet to be allowed for use.

“Football is under pressure after we were denied hosting the matches at Kasarani and Nyayo. We have been told none of the stadiums is available for us so we will have to make do with the venues we have,” said Mwendwa.

“The other pitches will have a great impact on our game in terms of TV production and players’ output. It will be expensive to take the matches outside Nairobi.”

Most games that were broadcast were played at Kasarani and as the league resumed, games in Nairobi were played at Utalii Ground and at Ruaraka Ground.