Sports CS Amina intervenes to save financially-hit Harambee Starlets

Mohamed has ordered the women's national team to hit camp ahead of an Olympic qualifier against Zambia as their money issues are urgently solved

Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed has ordered Harambee Starlets to pitch camp at Kasarani as they prepare for the Olympic Qualifier against Zambia.

Amina has also promised to give Football Federation (FKF) all they had asked for to prepare the team to face The Shepolopolo in the fourth round of Olympic qualification next week.

“FKF wishes to thank the CS of Sports [Ambassador Amina Mohamed] for her timely intervention and support for the women's team. She has confirmed the money FKF had asked for regarding Harambee Starlets' budget ahead of their match against Zambia will be availed in time,” Barry Otieno, FKF's acting chief executive officer told Goal.

“After numerous engagements with Ambassador Amina the government has also directed that Harambee Starlets report for residential training camp at Sports Kenya, Stadion Hotel, tomorrow [Thursday].”

The ministerial intervention comes a day after the FKF president had claimed Sports Permanent Secretary Ambassador Peter Kaberia was a stumbling block in as far as their effort of getting the money from the government was concerned.

The first leg of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic qualifier will be played on November 4 in Nairobi and the return leg will be staged in Lusaka four days later.

Kenya booked the date against Zambia after beating while The Shepolopolo cruised past Botswana in early October.

Article continues below

The aggregate winner of this encounter will either face or in the final round of qualification.