In the Kenya Gazette dated June 17, it was confirmed the interim body will continue to streamline and oversee the game in the country for 60 days

The Ministry of Sports Cabinet Secretary Ambassador Amina Mohammed has extended the Football Kenya Federation Transition Committee's time in charge by two months.

The initial period had ended on June 16 and with no recognised organisation set to run football in the country, the CS opted to extend its term.

However, retired Lieutenant General Maurice Oyugi has replaced retired Judge Aaron Ringera as the chairman of the committee. The former has been deputizing the latter since November 2021 when the FKF Caretaker Committee was created following the disbandment of the FKF office led by former president Nick Mwendwa.

Former Kenya Rugby Union chairman Mwangi Muthee will serve under Oyugi as confirmed by the Kenya Gazette notice dated June 17.

The Secretariat will still be led by Lindah Oguttu and Alan Asalika has been included, taking the number of its members from six to seven.

Goal Kenya.

What will be the mandate of the Committee?

The team will have to ensure the smooth running of football in the country continues until the elections are in place to elect new officials.

"[The Committee will] conduct the affairs of Football Kenya Federation in accordance with the Constitution of Football Kenya Federation," read part of the notice by the CS.

"Co-ordinate and ensure the smooth running of Football Kenya Federation operations, including team preparations for local and international sporting events.

"Co-ordinate and facilitate the validation of the FKF draft Constitution."

Currently, Kenya is suspended by Fifa from all football activities related to the organisation owing to what they described as government interference.

Article continues below

The national team is locked out of the race for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations to be held in Ivory Coast. The country will also not take part in the African Nations Championship qualifiers.

Despite Tusker successfully retaining the FKF Premier League title, their chances of playing in the Caf Champions League next season are minimal.