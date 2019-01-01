SportPesa exit: Kenyan football & Gor Mahia staring at a bleak future

A whooping Sh600m will be lost following the decision by the betting firm to withdraw all of their sponsorship for Kenyan football

Kenyan football is staring at a bleak future following Friday’s announcement by betting firm SportPesa they are pulling out all of their sponsorship.

The decision by the gaming firm comes in the midst of a tug of war between them and the government over unpaid taxes.

While the company insists they have always met their tax obligations, the state thinks otherwise and it is not known how long the impasse will last.

In pulling out, SportPesa said in a statement seen by Goal: “We regrettably wish to announce, due to the uncertainty of this situation, SportPesa will be cancelling sports sponsorships effective immediately.

“All clubs and partners will have received notices as provided for in their contracts.”

The statement added: “The gaming industry has been operating in an extremely challenging business environment for the past couple of months.

“SportPesa as a business has been subjected to punitive measures by regulators such as delayed license renewal and the suspension of pay bill numbers with these actions considerably reducing the level of business operations.”

On April 1, Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i vowed to introduce tough measures to regulate the betting sector, which he accused of leading the youth astray.

He gave all firms three months up to July 1 to seek the renewal of licenses upon proving tax compliance.

Among the conditions that betting and gaming firms had to meet before having their licences renewed is to be tax-compliant, and SportPesa is among the 27 betting firms whose licences the government refused to renew over the same.

Other firms whose licences were not renewed were Betin, Betway, Betpawa, Premierbet, Lucky 2 U, 1X Bet, Mozzartbet, Dafa bet, World Sport Bet, Atari Gaming, Palmsbet, and Betboss.

The rest include Betyetu, Elitebet, Bungabet, Cysabet, Nestbet, Easybet, Kick Off, Millionaire Sports Bet, Sports Bet and Eastleighbet.

They were expected to prove they had been operating within the law, and prove they are sufficiently solvent and have performed financially well for the past four years.

On July 22, KRA cleared Betway, OdiBets, Mozzartbet, Ken Bookmakers, Lucky 2u, Eazi Bet, Kick Off, Eastleighbet, Palms Bet and Bet boss, handing at least some of the companies a reprieve.

But what does the exit of SportPesa mean for Kenyan football?

Unless something drastic happens between now and the end of this month, local football faces a bleak future.

First, SportPesa are the official title sponsors of the Kenyan Premier League forking out Sh250million for three years, and while the money may not be a huge amount, it keeps the clubs going, helps in paying referees and facilitates other logistics for the league.

Without it, it is doubtful the will be able to kick off on August 31, as had been anticipated.

As it is, the majority of the clubs are already struggling, even with the little they receive from the league managers.

KPL CEO Jack Oguda has admitted the decision will derail the start of the new season.

“It is a huge blow for us now because the decision by SportPesa has scuttled all the plans we had for the new season,” Oguda told Goal in an interview.

“It will be a challenge for the teams who have been depending on money from the sponsors to honour their day to day activities, even pay players and also travel for away matches.

“We have been thrown back to those days [1995] when we used to run the league without a sponsor, it is very difficult to make it and the next move will be decided by the owners of the league, who are the clubs.”

The two top Kenyan clubs, and AFC , will also be hit hard and must realistically be considering worst-case scenarios. The two are sponsored exclusively by the betting firm, and are set to be hit hard by the pull out.

Even with the SportPesa support, the duo struggle to make ends meet, and it's hard to see where they go from here as their only serious source of income vanishes. Tales of unpaid players and members of the technical bench will be the order of the day moving forward, further eroding the quality of the league.

Gor Mahia are in even more trouble considering they are representing the country in continental football, an expensive venture in itself.

Add the Caf campaign to the league costs and it promises to be a rough ride for the Kenyan champions.

The Football Kenya Federation have also lost the FKF sponsorship, and may be forced to scrap the tournament if no other sponsor comes on board.

The Federation is saddled with considerable responsibilities at the moment, requiring money and needing every penny they can get

“It is a sad day for Kenyan football, football has lost, and it is a huge loss,” FKF President Nick Mwendwa told Goal in an exclusive interview after the SportPesa decision.

SportPesa exit: It is just a sad day for Kenyan football - Nick Mwendwa!



What next? https://t.co/y50Fl3QZ9d pic.twitter.com/47Rb7JwHOY — Goal Kenya (@GoalcomKenya) August 10, 2019

“We must regroup and meet immediately to chat [about] the way forward, but as it stands, even the start of the league will be a pipe dream. I can assure you we might not be able to start the league as earlier planned.”

In total, a sum of Sh600million will be wiped off the football industry following the move by SportPesa. Clubs, the KPL and FKF will have to be creative or die.

Things are set to get a lot worse before they get any better.