‘Speed and heart of a Lion!’ – Badoer welcomes Wazito FC signing Omondi

The outspoken boss takes to his Twitter handle to welcome the new signing from K’Ogalo ahead of the new season

Wazito FC boss Ricardo Badoer is excited about the arrival of Boniface Omondi.

The winger has been a target for the 2018/19 National Super League champions who struggled for consistency in the top-tier but has now officially been confirmed at the club ahead of the new season.

"We are pleased to announce the signing of the speedy Boniface Omondi from ," Wazito confirmed on their website.

"He also boasts Caf and Caf Confederation Cup experience having represented Gor Mahia in the two competitions."

Badoer, who is well remembered to have launched an astonishing Twitter rant at the 11 players who were sacked by the club two months ago, has now taken to his social media pages to welcome Omondi to the club.

“Speed and heart of a Lion with winning hunger, Boniface Omondi,” Badoer wrote on his Twitter handle. “I salute you and welcome you to the Wazito.”

Badoer had attacked the 11 players labelling them 'hyenas' and went further to explain why he axed the players, accusing the departed eleven of 'eating his money'.

"Today the Wazito FC cleaning continues," he wrote on his @Donrico77 handle. "Kicking out no good f**king hyena players that were recruited without my approval,” Badoer had stated back then.

"All they did was to eat my money and lose games. I wish them the best on the f**king streets where they belong. They lacked self-respect and love for the game."

The 25-year-old Omondi was also delighted with the move and said he was keen on having a positive impact for his new side.

"I want to thank God for the opportunity to join Wazito FC," Omondi said after signing.

"I know that it is a good side because I have faced them in the league. The goal is to help the team lift titles and I know that it is possible.

"To the fans, I urge them to keep rallying behind the team and everything will be alright."

Wazito coach Fred Ambani also welcomed the player stating his experience will be helpful to the team.