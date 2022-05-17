Sparta Rotterdam celebrate Okoye: Fans slam ill treatment by Super Eagles supporters

Fans online have slammed the harsh treatment Nigeria goalkeeper Maduka Okoye receives at home following the heroic sendoff he was given by Sparta Rotterdam supporters after his saves helped the Dutch Eredivisie side avoid relegation.

Okoye was instrumental for his side in the final match of the season on Sunday when he made four key saves against Heracles Almelo as Sparta got the result they needed, winning 3-1 to escape relegation.

The Super Eagles shot-stopper is set to join now relegated Premier League side Watford from next season and Sparta fans gave him a befitting sendoff after the match, lifting him in the air as they celebrated their team’s survival.

THANK YOU SPARTA ROTTERDAM ❤️🤍 pic.twitter.com/gCQiETlaLG — Maduka Okoye (@OkoyeMaduka) May 16, 2022

Okoye received abuses from Super Eagles fans after his blunder led to Nigeria getting knocked out of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations following a 1-0 loss to Tunisia in the last 16 in January.

Fans feel his heroics in the Netherlands show he should have been treated better.

“Imagine he is not celebrated at home but celebrated abroad and this is the same for most Nigerians abroad. The irony of the Nigerian state,” said @AmoAduragbemi.

However, @nevilbot disagreed. “So, Nigeria should celebrate him when he committed blunders?” he posed.

He added: “If he earns it in the Super Eagles shirt, we will celebrate him. At least Nigerians are still celebrating [Vincent] Enyeama, [Jay-Jay] Okocha, [Nwankwo] Kanu and the rest of them till now cus [because] dey [they] earned it.”

But a section of fans thinks Okoye’s quality should not be judged by that single error.

“To think this guy was booed by Nigerians some months back. A good way to respond,” @iammichwest added his voice to the debate.

“Congratulations bro, this is the kind of love you didn't get in Naija,” said @2churchy but @amtgbanks, perhaps still not over the Afcon blunder, responded. “He will earn the love with time,” he said.

“You don't force love on people. He is yet to earn it with his performances in the Super Eagles. It’s simple,” he added.

A section of Super Eagles supporters feels the great performance in the Netherlands will boost Okoye’s confidence ahead of Nigeria’s next assignments, starting with the 2023 Afcon qualifiers in June.

“Beast, you had a scintillating season. Now let's see that in the Super Eagles. Congratulations Madu,” said @marvyceles.

“Fine boy and they blamed you. May lightning strike Nigerian male football fans,” commented @ukejeihuoma.

With Okoye set to join Watford, who will be playing in the English second-tier next season, some supporters feel he will be downgrading.

"It pains me that you will be moving from a top-flight club to a relegated one,” said @MezieTimboy.

“I swear bro, that place is better than Watford,” @AfochaB advised Okoye.

Okoye is no stranger to heroic performances for Sparta as he was named the club’s Player of the Season for the 2020-21 campaign after keeping 10 clean sheets in 28 league games.

Do you think Maduka Okoye should be treated differently by Super Eagles fans after his brilliant performances for Sparta Rotterdam? Share your thoughts below.