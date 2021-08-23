Spalletti warns Osimhen after red card in Napoli win over Venexia

The Nigeria international will be expected to miss Napoli's next two Serie A matches against Genoa and Juventus, on August 29 and September 11

Napoli manager Luciano Spalletti has warned striker Victor Osimhen to watch his reactions in future assignments after getting sent off in the 2-0 win over Venexia on Sunday.

In the Serie A match played at Diego Armando Maradona Stadium, the Nigeria international was punished for violent conduct on Daan Heymans during a corner-kick situation in the 23rd minute.

Despite the numerical disadvantage, Spalletti's men held their nerve and prevented their opponents from scoring before half-time, when they made some tactical changes.

After the restart, Napoli cruised to victory with Lorenzo Insigne and Eljif Elmas finding the back of the net, in the 62nd and 72nd minutes, respectively.

But the tactician has warned the West African over the incident, at the same time lauding Insigne for his influence.

"The expulsion of Osimhen? He has to be careful of his emotional reactions," Spalletti said as quoted by Ilnapolista.

"He is a strong attacker and all defenders will help each other. He will always have his hands on the defenders. He must be careful. The referee was corrected when I went to talk to him and he explained what he saw.

"Insigne confirmed that he was a true leader because he came out in a difficult moment. He had the misfortune to miss a penalty and showed up to take the second. He made the public participate and when the fans entered the field, the ball traveled more.

"In the second half, even when outnumbered, we figured out what to do and I liked it a lot."

As a result of the straight red card, Osimhen will be expected to miss Napoli's next two Serie A matches against Genoa and Juventus, on August 29 and September 11.

The 24-year-old would also have to wait for his maiden goal of the season after he scored 10 goals in 24 Serie A matches last campaign.

Two years ago at the Reale Arena, Osimhen was sent off for the first time in his professional career during a Uefa Europa League clash against Real Sociedad.

Prior to their Serie A opener, the Super Eagles striker was in impressive form during pre-season with a brace in their 3-0 win over Bayern Munich and he scored Napoli’s only goal in a 1-0 victory over Serie C club Pro Vercelli.