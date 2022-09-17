‘Spain will use and dump Nico Williams just like Adama Traore’ – Ghana prospect sparks outcry after making squad

The 20-year-old was included in the senior team for the first time despite interest from the West African nation for his services

Ghanaians have warned winger Nico Williams against playing for Spain after he was named in the squad for their upcoming Uefa Nations League matches against Switzerland and Portugal later this month.

Born to Ghanaian parents, the Athletic Bilbao player was handed his first senior call by coach Luis Enrique just two months after the Ghana Football Association managed to convince his brother Inaki, who also plays for Bilbao, and five others, to shift allegiance and play for the Black Stars.

Nico was also a target for Ghana and earlier this month, the new players led by Inaki, Brighton & Hove Albion right-back Tariq Lamptey, and Southampton defender Mohammed Salisu, were handed their maiden calls by coach Otto Addo for Ghana’s friendly matches against Brazil and Nicaragua later this month.

Spain’s move has irked a cross-section of fans, who have flocked social media to prevail upon the 20-year-old to decline the call in favour of the Black Stars, insisting the European nation will only use him for “a few matches” and later dump him.

“He shouldn’t honour the call they’re only trying to use and dump him,” Justine Basingyiri wrote on Facebook adding: “He should ask Adama Traore,” he said in reference to the player, who was eligible to play for Mali, but opted to represent Spain.

Kusi Asenso added: “They just want to clip his wings to ward off any advances from Ghana. They will use and dump him,” while Emmanuel Boafo Tandoh opined: “They will use and dump him. He won’t even get 10 caps.”

Tony Tony joined the debate by saying: “They just want to spoil his international career,” adding: “He should think twice before taking the decision because they will drop him after a few games.”

Meanwhile, this set of fans backed the move, insisting Ghana have enough quality in his position while another called for the Black Stars to, instead, go for Callum Hudson-Odoi, who plays for German outfit Bayer Leverkusen on loan from Chelsea.

“He grew up in Spain and I wish him all the best he has every right to represent them but acquiring Hudson-Odoi should be our main priority,” explained Edem King.

Jesse Abdallah said: “We have equally good talents in his position like Kamaldeen [Sulemana], Fatawu Issahaku and Mohammed Kudus, so let him go,” while Wao Malick said: “He is top quality, very good player but his decision is final and must be respected.”