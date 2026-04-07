Spain's plan to respond to FIFA's decision regarding the events of the Egypt match has been revealed

A media report has revealed the reaction of the Spanish Football Federation following the decision taken against it by FIFA on Tuesday, in the wake of the events surrounding La Roja’s match against Egypt.

The match ended in a goalless draw, but fans at the stadium booed during the playing of the Egyptian national anthem and then chanted insults against Islam.

The Spanish government, the Spanish Football Federation, and many prominent Spanish figures – most notably La Roja manager Luis de La Fuente and team star Lamine Yamal – condemned what happened at the stadium.

FIFA today expressed its displeasure at the events that took place during the match and decided to initiate disciplinary proceedings against the Spanish Football Federation.

The referee recorded the incidents in his match report, leading to the matter being referred to FIFA’s Disciplinary Committee.

The newspaper "Marca" reported: "The Royal Spanish Football Federation remains calm in the face of the investigation opened by FIFA following the events that took place in Cornellà during the Spanish national team’s last match."

It added: “The Federation considers the opening of this type of investigation to be part of a routine procedure in cases such as that which occurred against Egypt, so there is no internal concern regarding potential disciplinary consequences.”

It noted that the Spanish Football Federation will submit a comprehensive dossier in the coming days during the appeal period with FIFA, and this report will include details of all measures taken during the match, including the documents and reports required after the match: event organisation, the federation’s security measures, ticketing management, the security coordinator’s report, and the conclusions drawn.

According to the newspaper, the dossier will also include messages broadcast via the public address system, video scoreboards and social media from the communications department, with the aim of demonstrating the immediate response to the events that occurred during the first half of the friendly match against the Egyptian national team.

With all this, the Federation intends to demonstrate the organisation’s correct conduct in the face of these incidents, as well as to reinforce its commitment to the principles and policies promoted by FIFA in the fight against racism and any form of violence in football.

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