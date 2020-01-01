Soy United book National Super League slot with playoff win over MCF

The match had ended 1-1 in normal time before Soy emerged winners on post-match penalties to join the lower-tier

Soy United left it late to beat MCF on post-match penalties, to book a place in the second tier FKF National Super League on Sunday.

The Division One League promotion playoff played at the Utalii Grounds in Nairobi had ended 1-1 in regulation time.

After a cagey first half, Lwamba Bebeto got MCF on the front foot with a 65th-minute goal before Soy United levelled matters in the 77th minute via Timothy Muganda for a 1-1 scoreline.

However, neither of the sides could manage a winner in regulation time, and in the resultant shootout, Soy United scored ten, against MCF’s nine, to seal a slot in the second tier.

On Saturday, Kisumu All-Stars gained an advantage in the FKF Premier League/National Super League promotion/relegation playoff when they drilled out a 2-1 win, away from home.

The second leg has been scheduled for Wednesday, November 5.

Willies Otenda powered the visitors into the lead in the fifth minute from the penalty spot and were unable to find an equaliser before the game went into the half-time break.

Dennis Wafula, who came on in the second half, equalised for Vihiga United in the 76th minute but Otenda returned with his second goal to restore the lead in the 80th minute.

Despite the lead advantage, All-Stars coach Andrew Aruka has maintained they still have a lot to do in the second leg to be assured of keeping their status in the top league.

“The two away goals do give us an advantage but we are not out of the woods yet and we must get the job done in the second leg,” Aroka is quoted by FKF Premier League social media pages.

“Football is unpredictable and anything can happen in the next game, so we can’t afford to be complacent.”

On his part, Vihiga coach Sammy Okoth blamed the team’s early penalty for the defeat, saying it disorganized his plans as the players started to give away balls in the middle of the pack.

“The early penalty undid our game plan completely,” Okoth explained. “We rushed into every decision we made after that and it played hugely to the benefit of our opponents.

“All-Stars’ plan also seemed to like it was geared around creating stoppages as they were too many of them and the game never really flowed.”

Kisumu All-Stars, promoted at the end of the 2018/19 season from the National Super League (NSL), found their maiden campaign in the top-tier tough and now have to navigate the playoffs to remain in the top flight.

They only managed to register eight points, two wins, two draws and 12 losses before the league was cancelled in May.