Southgate explains how Rashford can still make England World Cup squad

England manager Gareth Southgate left Marcus Rashford out of his latest squad but has not ruled out a recall in time for the World Cup.

Latest England squad named

Rashford misses out again

Southgate offers injured forward hope of recall

WHAT HAPPENED? The England manager has named his 28-man squad for Nations League fixtures against Italy and Germany in September. Manchester United striker Rashford has again been omitted from the list but the Three Lions boss has offered the 24-year-old hope he could still make the World Cup in November.

WHAT THEY SAID: "It is only eight weeks until we will be naming our squad for Qatar so every minute counts," he told reporters. "He [Rashford] is a player we know well so if he can perform at a high level in the next few weeks, he of course will be under consideration."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Rashford has started the season with some promising performances for the Red Devils, scoring three times and contributing two assists in six games. The forward is currently sidelined with a minor muscle injury but Southgate's words will offer hope he could force his way back into the international reckoning if he can maintain his early-season form.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

DID YOU KNOW? Out of the 28 players named in the latest England squad, 27 have played in the Premier League, 20 in the Championship, eight in League One, and four in League Two.

WHAT NEXT FOR ENGLAND? The Three Lions play Italy next in the Nations League on September 23 at San Siro.