Southampton winger Djenepo's solo strike wins Premier League Goal of the Month prize

The 21-year-old's effort at Bramall Lane has earned him his first major individual award in England

winger Moussa Djenepo has won the Premier League Goal of the Month award for September.

His solo strike in the Saints' 1-0 win over on September 14 beat off competition from Jetro Willems, Fikayo Tomori, Jeff Hendrick, James Maddison, Aaron Cresswell, Trent Alexander-Arnold and N’Golo Kante.

During the encounter at Bramall Lane, Djenepo dazzled through Sheffield United's defence before putting his right-footed shot past Dean Henderson in the 66th minute.

The goal was the Mali international's second in his debut Premier League season, after opening his account with a speculative effort against and Hove Albion back in August.

Meanwhile, Djenepo is currently suffering from a muscle injury in his upper leg and he is return date is yet to be known.