Southampton winger Djenepo's solo strike wins Premier League Goal of the Month prize
Southampton winger Moussa Djenepo has won the Premier League Goal of the Month award for September.
His solo strike in the Saints' 1-0 win over Sheffield United on September 14 beat off competition from Jetro Willems, Fikayo Tomori, Jeff Hendrick, James Maddison, Aaron Cresswell, Trent Alexander-Arnold and N’Golo Kante.
During the encounter at Bramall Lane, Djenepo dazzled through Sheffield United's defence before putting his right-footed shot past Dean Henderson in the 66th minute.
Those skills 🤤— Premier League (@premierleague) October 11, 2019
That finish 😍@MoussaDjenepo2 is your @budfootball September Goal of the Month winner!#PLAwards pic.twitter.com/hnzW9DKiqB
The goal was the Mali international's second in his debut Premier League season, after opening his account with a speculative effort against Brighton and Hove Albion back in August.
Meanwhile, Djenepo is currently suffering from a muscle injury in his upper leg and he is return date is yet to be known.