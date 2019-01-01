Southampton vs Liverpool: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

The Reds can regain top spot in the Premier League by winning at St Mary's but face an opponent in good form

will seek to regain their leadership of the Premier League table by overcoming at St Mary’s on Friday.

Jurgen Klopp’s men have not been at their best in recent games but have found a way to win tight matches in trying circumstances, with a late own goal giving them a key 2-1 win over Tottenham on Sunday.

With leapfrogging them on Wednesday, however, they cannot afford a slip against a Southampton side that have won three of their last four matches but remain in relegation danger, just five points clear of the bottom three.

Squads & Team News

Position Southampton squad Goalkeepers Gunn, Forster, McCarthy, Rose Defenders Vestergaard, Stephens, Bednarek, Yoshida, Bertrand, Targett, Valery Midfielders Romeu, Ward-Prowse, Hojbjerg, Armstrong Forwards Redmond, Elyounoussi, Sims, Austin, Long, Gallagher

Southampton are without top scorer Danny Ings, who is not allowed to play against his parent club. Also in attack, Michael Obafemi is out while Shane Long was a doubt but is in the XI.

Mario Lemina has been ruled out but Jannik Vestergaard should play.

Confirmed Southampton starting XI: Gunn; Vestergaard, Bednarek, Yoshida; Valery, Romeu, Hojbjerg, Ward-Prowse, Bertrand; Redmond, Long

Position Liverpool squad Goalkeepers Alisson, Mignolet, Kelleher Defenders Van Dijk, Lovren, Gomez, Moreno, Robertson, Matip, Alexander-Arnold, Randall Midfielders Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Milner, Keita, Henderson, Lallana, Woodburn Forwards Firmino, Mane, Salah, Sturridge, Shaqiri, Origi

Jurgen Klopp will be able to field Virgil van Dijk, who suffered an ankle knock but is ready for action. Additionally, Joe Gomez has returned to training but is lacking match sharpness and will not play.

Definitely out is Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Confirmed Liverpool starting XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Matip, Robertson; Wijnaldum, Fabinho, Keita; Salah, Firmino, Mane

Match Preview

Liverpool might have got a little lucky on Sunday as Toby Alderweireld’s last-gasp own goal gave them a 2-1 victory against , but such hard-fought victories are fuelling the belief of Jurgen Klopp’s side that they can win the Premier League title.

Manchester City's midweek win over Cardiff means that they trail the defending champions by a point but the title battle remains on the edge of a knife.

Both sides are setting a remarkable pace, with neither showing any sign of blinking.

The Reds have shown a particular aptitude in scoring critical late goals, which left-back Andy Robertson has put down to their mentality.

“I think it comes from the whole squad having the right attitude and belief that we are good enough to win any game,” he said. “It doesn't matter how it goes in at this stage of the season, it is just about getting it over the line.

“We know we've got the energy, we know we've got the heart to go right until the end in every single game. Our fitness levels are the best they should be at this point of the season so we know we can go right to the end. But sometimes you just need that wee bit of luck and we got it.”

No-one at Anfield is under the illusion that getting over the line will be easy, even from the advantageous position they find themselves in.

“To be honest I think we need to win all of the games, even if it won’t be easy,” Sadio Mane explained. “But we still can win every game because we are a good team and we play very well.”

Although Southampton are at the opposite end of the table, Klopp refuses to treat the game lightly.

“It's another team in a really good moment,” he warned. “We will fight again. That's all that I can promise.”

In recent weeks, Saints have recorded victories over , Tottenham and , while they were unlucky to go down 3-2 at , conceding the vital goal a couple of minutes from the end.

Manager Ralph Hasenhuttl has orchestrated quite the turnaround from the side that was only off the foot of the table on goal difference when he took charge in December.

“There's high energy and a lot of running, and we're getting our rewards,” midfielder Stuart Armstrong explained. “I think the manager's brought a bit of structure to the team, and how we set up in an attacking and defensive way.

“We just feel more organised. We feel more together as a team. We're all working in the same direction. We all know what each other's doing, and where we're running and why we're running. It's certainly working.”

With both sides favouring a high pressing game, this encounter promises to be fast and furious – and another big test for Liverpool.