Southampton fans criticise Salisu over 'poor' display as Saints fall to Brentford in Premier League
Ghana defender Mohammed Salisu was on the end of some heavy criticism from Southampton fans after the Saints were beaten 3-0 by Brentford in the Premier League at the Brentford Community Stadium on Saturday.
Salisu started the match alongside Jan Bednarek at the heart of the Southampton defence but endured a torrid afternoon as the Bees swarm past them with relative ease.
Poor defending from the visitors allowed Brentford to score an easy opener through Pontas Jansson in the 13th minute before Democratic Republic of Congo international Yoane Wissa made it 2-0 just a minute later.
Brentford killed off the game 11 minutes from time when Kristoffer Ajer capitalised on yet another defensive mistake from the Saints, Salisu allowing him through on goal, to the disappointment of their fans.
However, some fans feel Salisu had a good game but was only let down by his partner Bednarek.
A section of supporters are just tired of both defenders.
Salisu, who was starting his 31st league match of the season, did not have such a bad game, however, as he managed an 82 per cent pass completion rate, and five tackles while winning two aerial duels against Brentford, who returned to winning ways following Monday’s 3-0 defeat to Manchester United.
The defeat extended Southampton’s poor run in the last two months, a period in which they have managed only one victory in the last 10 games, conceding 24 goals while scoring just eight in that period.
Victory leaves Brentford 12th on the table with 43 points while Southampton are 15th, three points behind.
What do you think of Salisu's display against Brentford, is the criticism justified? Share your thoughts below.