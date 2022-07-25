Southampton's Aribo on how Gerrard made him feel 'wanted' at Rangers

The Super Eagle played 57 matches for the Scottish team last season and his consistency attracted the Saints

Nigeria international Joe Aribo has revealed how ex-Rangers manager Steven Gerrard made him feel wanted at the club and it greatly contributed to his decision to join the Gers.

The attacking midfielder joined the Scottish team from Charlton Athletic in the 2019/20 season. He lasted until the end of the 2021/22 campaign and sealed a move to Premier League side Southampton.

"Playing under Steven Gerrard was amazing, he was a big factor in me joining also because I felt wanted," Aribo said in a video posted on his social media platforms.

Live life with no regrets 💫 - My road to the @premierleague 🚗⚽️🌍 pic.twitter.com/NnZY0WEkeC — Joe Aribo (@J_Aribo19) July 25, 2022

"He would banter with me and he was just really good to me. Even off the field, if I was out of form or I didn't seem myself on the training ground, he would notice it and pull me in, speak to me in his office. He was really good to me."

After making 70 appearances for Rangers and Nigeria last season, helping them win the Scottish Cup and reach the final of the Europa League, the Saints came for his services. The Super Eagle says it was a dream come true for me.

"It actually hasn't sunk in yet and that's the thing with me, I don't really let moments get to me too much," Aribo continued.

"I do really need to sit down and let this one sink in because this is literally like a dream come true. From a child, I have wanted this."

In his final season with Rangers, Aribo played 57 games in all competitions. 15 were in the Europa League; in the final -against Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt, the versatile attacker scored as the teams settled for a 1-1 draw in regulation and extra time.

In the shootout, the German outfit managed to win 5-4.

Aribo might make his competitive debut for Southampton in the Premier League on August 6 against Chelsea.