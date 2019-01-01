South Africa's 2023 Women's World Cup bid confirmed

The African nation is bidding to organise the tournament for the first time in the continent, alongside eight other countries.

are interested in hosting the Women's World Cup in 2023 after submitting a bid, Fifa has confirmed.

Banyana Banyana secured qualification for the Women's World Cup for the first time in 25 years at the 2018 African Women's Cup of Nations in .

And the southern African nation are looking to become the first African nation to stage the global women's showpiece.

, , , , , , South & North Korea, New Zealand have all joined South Africa in bidding to host the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 — SAFA.net (@SAFA_net) March 19, 2019

On Tuesday, Fifa announced that a record nine countries, including South Africa have tabled a bid to stage the quadrennial championship.

Other bidding countries are Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Colombia, Japan, New Zealand and North Korea in a joint bid with .

According to Fifa calendar, March 16, 2019 was set as the deadline for withdrawing a file, before sending the documents of the file to interested federations two days later.

The deadline date for returning the documents is April 16, 2019, and two days later, Fifa will send the reports to be completed to the associations.

October 4, 2019 is set as the deadline for returning completed reports under Fifa specifications, while in February 2020, Fifa will report back before taking a decision on host country in March 2020.

Having successfully organised Africa's first ever World Cup in 2010, South Africa stand a bright chance of securing the hosting rights for Women's World Cup.