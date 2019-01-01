Sory Kaba’s double helps Midtjylland ease past Horsens

The 24-year-old Guinea international grabbed a brace to help the Wolves return to winning ways at CASA Arena

Sory Kaba scored both goals in Midtjylland’s 2-0 victory over AC Horsens in a Danish Superliga game on Sunday.

The forward, who has been in sparkling form since teaming up with the in July, scored his second and third goal in two games.

Kaba’s efforts were enough to help Kenneth Andersen’s men return to winning ways after their Uefa ’s defeat to on Thursday.

The 24-year-old attacker broke the deadlock moments before the half-time break from the penalty spot.

The former striker then completed his double in the 53rd minute after benefitting from Junior Brumado’s assist.

Article continues below

Kaba featured for 80 minutes in the encounter before he was replaced by Nigerian midfielder Frank Onyeka.

The forward will hope to continue the impressive goalscoring performances when Midtjylland take on Rangers in the second leg of their Europa League qualification game on Thursday.