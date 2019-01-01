Sony Sugar warned to limit mistakes against Gor Mahia

K'Ogalo is aiming at bouncing back from that heartbreaking 1-0 loss to KCB last weekend

Sony Sugar head coach Patrick Odhiambo is optimistic his team can get something from Gor Mahia in the Kenyan Premier League match set to be played on Wednesday.

K'Ogalo is aiming at bouncing back from that heartbreaking 1-0 loss to KCB last weekend. Odhiambo is aware of the daunting task ahead but is still hopeful of a good outing.

Article continues below

"Gor Mahia is a good team, we are all aware of that, but again it does not mean they cannot be defeated. It happened against KCB last weekend and we know we can do it as well. It is not going to be an easy match for us but we have confidence in us.

"The main thing is to ensure we limit the mistakes we do, play our game and take our chances, it is the only way we can get something from this game."

The match shall be played at Afraha Stadium, from 4.00PM