Sony Sugar v AFC Leopards Kenyan Premier League match fails to kick-off

Heavy downpour resulted in the cancellation of the match on Sunday at Awendo Green Stadium

The match between and AFC has not been played on Monday as was expected.

The match was called off on Sunday after heavy rain pounded Awendo and the match was set to be replayed on Monday.

Almost three hours from the supposed time of kick-off, the two clubs have failed to agree on whether the match should be played.

Ingwe protested lack of enough policemen at the ground and the absence of an equipped ambulance and their players walked off the pitch in protest.

Sony claims that AFC Leopards had agreed to play under protest after Premier League ( ) intervention but they later disowned the agreement and walked off the pitch.

“Match delayed for 45 minutes and finally not played due to missing resuscitator equipment. AFC Leopards did protest and after consultations, KPL ordered the match to be played under protest and both parties agreed to it but AFC Leopards declined to play and walked out of the pitch,” Sony Sugar said in a statement obtained by Goal.

“AFC Leopards walk off the pitch in protest. The hosts haven't yet provided an equipped ambulance. Our players finally leave the pitch after being blocked for an hour by the Sony Sugar FC fans. The club captain Enock Agwanda had to intervene,” AFC Leopards' protest statement read.

KPL CEO Jack Oguda confirmed to Goal that he had received information on the decision by AFC Leopards to walk away and promised to make a ruling after they receive the report from the match officials.

“We will have to wait and see what the referee states in the report, what was the reason why they walked out and why they refused to play. It is after that, then we can be able to know what kind of action to take.

“Normally a KPL match is won and lost on the pitch and now that both teams were available to play, you cannot call that a walkover. The report from the match officials is what will decide the next action.”

AFC Leopards were leading Sony Sugar courtesy of Whyvonne Isuza by the time the match was called on Sunday.