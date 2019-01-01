Sony Sugar striker Derrick Otanga eyes move to Wazito

The highly-rated attacker has been on the radar of established Kenyan Premier League sides but it seems he has decided to join the newbies

striker Derrick Otanga has opted against joining AFC and is eyeing a move to newly-promoted Wazito FC.

Ingwe were hoping to seal the signature of the forward to strengthen their attacking department but reports have it the instability at the Den made him reject the offer.

Goal spoke to a member of the technical bench at Wazito, who confirmed contact has been made and the player is on his way to the team.

"I understand the player has met the management and most of the things have been agreed on, sooner or later an official statement will be made," the unnamed official told Goal.

Otanga scored 13 goals to help the Sugar Millers to a top-five finish in the Kenyan Premier League with 56 points.

Goal understands that were also interested in acquiring the services of the striker.