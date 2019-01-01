Sony Sugar set to change the name to Sony FC ahead of 2019/20 season

Goal understands the KPL club are in talks with the electronics company which, if talks succeed, will see the club change its name

Kenyan Premier League ( ) club is set to change its official name to Sony FC from next season.

A close source in the club has told Goal the team is in negotiations with an electronics company which is willing to sponsor them in the 2019/20 season.

The Awendo-based side have been facing tough times recently with its parent sponsor, the South Nyanza Sugar Company (SoNy), struggling due to tough economic conditions facing the sugar industry in the country.

"The talks have been ongoing between the two parties (the electronics company and Sony Sugar club) but nothing yet has been concluded," the source told Goal.

"It may be too early to say yes, the club will change the name but the talks are ongoing and every party is optimistic that a better deal will be struck."

When Goal contacted the club's team manager Emmanuel Geno, he was in no position to divulge any information regarding the negotiations.

"Sincerely, for now, I have no comment let us wait until maybe the two parties conclude their talks and at that point, I will be in a position to give a comment. But for now, just understand I cannot give any information," Geno told Goal.

Sony Sugar have seen regular players decamp to other teams in the ongoing transfer window owing to the financial status of the side, which ended last season in fifth place on the KPL table.

Article continues below

Their leading goal-scorer in the 2018/19 season, Derrick Otanga, alongside midfielder Joshua Nyatini and goalkeeper Kevin Omondi, all joined new KPL side Wazito FC.

Patrick Odhiambo, who was the head coach, joined reigning KPL champions , alongside midfielder Tobias Otieno.

Kelvin Motsosi, Abdallah Wankuru, Kennedy Odhiambo and Apollo Otieno all joined .