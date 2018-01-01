Sony Sugar set a top five finish as Kariobangi Sharks test awaits

Agwanda denied Tusker maximum points last weekend with a late equalizer in Sony Sugar’s 1-1 draw at home

After surviving the chop by a slim margin last season, Sony Sugar have set a top-five finish in the coming campaign.

The Millers finished 11th, four places above the relegation zone, but now club captain Enock Agwanda and his assistant David Mwangi believes that the Millers have what it takes to finish in the top eight.

“Our target is a top-five finish, as at now and the rest is just to work on that to help the team be where it should,” Mwangi told Goal.com in Awendo.

Ogawanda who scored eight goals for the Millers after joining the team midway through from Ushuru, also reiterated his junior’s sentiments, with the former Gor Mahia and Bandari forward affirming that the team has also set their target on dominating the list of KPL Awards at the end of the season.

“I want to work hard and score goals and at the end of the season, we also want to be on among the nominees for KPL award,” Agwanda added.

Agwanda, who denied Tusker maximum points last weekend with a late equalizer in Sony Sugar’s 1-1 draw at home, believes that their next fixture against Kariobangi Sharks will be a tough one but he remains upbeat that they will hook the Sharks on Tuesday. “We are going for victory,” Agwanda added.