Sony Sugar ready to face Gor Mahia despite a change of venue

The Kenyan Premier League shifted the venue for the match from Awendo to the Moi Stadium in Kisumu

coach Patrick Odhiambo has admitted that he has no problem with the change of venue for their match against .

The match, slated for April 3, was to be staged at the Awendo Green Stadium but the venue has been shifted to the Moi Stadium in Kisumu.

Odhiambo, whose side were not in action this weekend, will have adequate time to prepare for the showdown.

They last played where they lost 2-1 at Afraha Stadium while Gor Mahia was in action on Saturday and beat 2-1.

“We are ready to face Gor Mahia at whichever venue because I believe we will have prepared adequately before the game. The change of venue to Moi Stadium is not bad because I understand that Gor Mahia enjoy big fan base in Kisumu and that is good for both teams,” Odhiambo told Goal in an interview.

Odhiambo has also hinted that he will not make changes to the starting eleven.

“For now, we are injury free and that gives me an easy job to prepare the team for the match and we hope to pick three points. I am not saying it is going to be easy what I am saying is that we will have to fight for the points.

“Tactically I hope I will not make big changes to my starting line up because I believe if the squad is kept constant for a longer period it helps the players to gel easily.”

The Millers lost the reverse fixture after going down 2-0 courtesy of a double from K’Ogalo’s lead striker Jacques Tuyisenge.