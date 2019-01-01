Sony Sugar claim a sweet win against Mathare United to jump fifth

Relegation-threatened Posta Rangers managed to hold Chemelil Sugar to a barren draw

moved to fifth on the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) table with a morale-boosting 2-1 win against on Wednesday.

The Slum Boys came into the match as favourites but it was the Sugar Millers who took the lead in the 28th minute when Daniel Otieno capitalised on a defensive lapse to score the opener.

Klinsman Omulanga levelled the score at the 30 minute mark after finishing a beautiful move, but the Patrick Odhiambo-led side was not done.

Enock Agwanda managed to beat the defenders and the goalkeeper to give the Awendo-based side maximum points.

Following Wednesday's result, Sony Sugar has managed to bag four points from Mathare United after the reverse fixture ended in a 1-1 draw.

The Slum Boys are currently fourth in the 18-team log on 35 points.