Sony Sugar hand Bandari FC second league defeat of the season

The brewers are yet to win a league match in the last four games

handed their second defeat of the season in a 2-0 win at the Awendo Green Stadium on Wednesday.

Bandari had lost just once in the league, to Kakamega who beat them 4-0 at the Bukhungu Stadium on January 30.

The mid-week defeat was the third for coach Bernard Mwalala since he moved to Mombasa from . Solomon Omollo put Sony Sugar into the lead just two minutes after the break before Derrick Otonga doubled the scores in the 71st minute for a deserved win.

The shock defeat denied Bandari a chance to reclaim the leadership of the table. The Dockers remained third on the log with 32 points, one less than leaders . Sony Sugar meanwhile moved joint fifth with , both on 29 points.

Elsewhere, and settled for a point each following a 1-1 draw at the Ruaraka Ground. Enosh Ochieng scored early in the second half to cancel out Sydney Ochieng’s 34th minute lead for the Brewers.